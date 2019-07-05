Caresha’s Cravings: Yung Miami Says She’s Eating Ice And Corn Starch During Her City Girl Gestation

Yung Miami Shares Pregnancy Cravings

Like tons of other pregnant women, City Girl Yung Miami is experiencing bizarre cravings during gestation. As previously reported she told Bossip at Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash that she’s been craving pineapples and sea salt.

Now it looks like she’s moved on to another combination; ice and corn starch.

Miami posted a pic of Argo cornstarch and ice on her InstaStory to show fans that she’s indeed been gobbling up some strange food. Fans are now wondering if the City Girl is experiencing Pica,

an appetite for things that tend to have no nutritional value.

Not only that, several pregnant women agreed that they TOO craved the combination.

Lmaooo I used to eat chalk, baby powder and corn starch. I also used to eat ice (normal) but they told me I should eat frozen fruit instead 🙃 https://t.co/raYXjehaqW — Mommionaaa 😛 (@QueenJaeex) July 3, 2019

Pellet ice and corn starch, a gourmet meal — 🏁 (@BlaccHottie) July 3, 2019

For all the moms out there, what did YOU eat when you were pregnant?