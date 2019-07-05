For Your Viewing Pleasure: Lil Uzi Vert Drops An Intense New Visual For His Track “Sanguine Paradise” [Video]

Lil Uzi Vert Releases His Latest Music Video For “Sanguine Paradise”

Lil Uzi Vert just dropped a video for his single, “Sanguine Paradise,” which he dropped back in April.

The visual, which was directed by Uzi along with British artist Daps, finds the rapper doing some late night wandering around New York City. He is eventually led into a bustling nightclub but unfortunately, he finds out too late that all of the patrons are vampires.

Check out the Blade-inspired visual below: