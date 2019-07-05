Some Swimsuit Swirl: Lindsey Vonn And Hockey Bae P.K. Subban Rock Matching July 4th Bikinis
- By Bossip Staff
P.K. Subban Wears Lindsey Vonn’s Bikini On Instagram
Lindsey Vonn and ber Black hockey-playing boyfriend P.K. Subban were particularly festive yesterday for the fourth of July.
The couple took their Independence Day love to Instagram wearing matching bikinis!
They must have quite a swimsuit competition in their relationship.
It also appears that despite the sun and swimwear, it must have been very, VERY, cold wherever Lindsey and her man spent their day if P.K.’s hand placement is any indication.
Anywho…
