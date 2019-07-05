YG Clarifies That He Wasn’t Involved After His SUV Was In The Middle Of A Police Shootout

“I was nowhere near the scene of this incident and had been in a recording studio all day in Hollywood. I was there until after midnight on the Fourth of July and didn’t learn of these events until after they happened.”

The outlet’s sources say that YG is the registered owner of the black Cadillac Escalade that was involved in Wednesday night’s pursuit, which began with a deputy-involved shooting in Compton. The SUV had aftermarket bulletproof glass and armor. The Escalade is said to be a company car and like YG mentioned, he did not know the vehicle was being used at the time.

According to police, they were initially called to apprehend a reckless DUI suspect, but detectives then responded to a deputy-involved shooting after an innocent bystander was caught in the crossfire and shot dead at the scene. Following the deadly shootout, a high-speed chase ensued and the pursuit finally came to an end in Inglewood.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says that more shots were fired during the chase, with suspects shooting at deputies and a Sheriff’s helicopter, which was not struck by bullets. One deputy was shot during the pursuit and suffered minor injuries from a gunshot wound, and he was treated and released. According to multiple reports, a patrol car’s windshield was peppered with bullets.

