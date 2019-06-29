This Has To Stop: Rapper And YG Homie Slim 400 Reportedly Shot 10 Times In Compton

Slim 400 Shot Multiple Times In Compton

This is so sad.

According to TMZ, YG’s friend who is also a rapper by the name of Slim 400 has been shot multiple times while hanging out in Compton.

Praying for Slim 400 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/CbeMriDBey — morg (@AyeYoMorg) June 29, 2019

Police were called at about 8:30 local time when it was reported that Slim had been shot. At this time there is no information about where he suffered his gunshot wounds. Folks on Twitter are saying that the rapper was hit 10 times, but that has not been officially confirmed.

Prayers up for Slim 400. 🙏 Slim was reportedly shot a total of ten times, while in Compton. — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) June 29, 2019

It’s also unclear what lead to the violence but a black car was reported leaving the scene. The shooting comes almost 3 months to the day that Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed.

Slim is said to be alive at this time and we will provide as much information as we can about is status going forward.