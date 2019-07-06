SMH: ASAP Rocky Detained In Sweden On Aggravated Assault Charges, Facing 6 Years In Prison If Convicted

ASAP Ferg Shares Updates On ASAP Rocky’s Legal Status

According to TMZ, ASAP Rocky is fighting for his freedom overseas.

Swedish prosecutors are asking a judge to allow them to hold A$AP Rocky and members of his crew for 2 weeks, while they investigate the alleged assault Tuesday for which he was arrested. Swedish authorities are normally allowed to keep people for only 3 days, so it seems that they are trying to railroad the Harlem rapper.

ASAP Ferg took to social media to share an update on Rocky and his legal battle.

Rocky was arrested after an altercation with a Swedish fan. But then, another video surfaced, showing the alleged victim harassing A$AP and hitting his bodyguard with a set of headphones. The guy was harassing A$AP and his crew for about a half hour before they had enough.

A$AP actually tried to be a peacemaker in the altercation but authorities have reportedly turned a band eye to the information.

The authorities are reportedly trying to prosecute him to the fullest extent and if convicted he could be facing 6 years in prison.