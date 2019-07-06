SMH: ASAP Rocky Detained In Sweden On Aggravated Assault Charges, Facing 6 Years In Prison If Convicted
ASAP Ferg Shares Updates On ASAP Rocky’s Legal Status
According to TMZ, ASAP Rocky is fighting for his freedom overseas.
Swedish prosecutors are asking a judge to allow them to hold A$AP Rocky and members of his crew for 2 weeks, while they investigate the alleged assault Tuesday for which he was arrested. Swedish authorities are normally allowed to keep people for only 3 days, so it seems that they are trying to railroad the Harlem rapper.
ASAP Ferg took to social media to share an update on Rocky and his legal battle.
View this post on Instagram
He’s in Sweeden locked up in solitary confinement with no visit or phone call privileges. They are trying to keep him there for 2 weeks and if convicted he will be looking at 6 years just for defending himself in a fight. He was no way in form the aggressor in this ordeal. Pray for justice #freeflacko
Rocky was arrested after an altercation with a Swedish fan. But then, another video surfaced, showing the alleged victim harassing A$AP and hitting his bodyguard with a set of headphones. The guy was harassing A$AP and his crew for about a half hour before they had enough.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.