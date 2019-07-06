Another One: California Gets Hit With Another Earthquake, This Time A Magnitude 7.1

California Gets Struck With Yet Another Big Earthquake

Another big earthquake just hit California.

Southern California was hit with a 7.1 magnitude earthquake, with the epicenter being close to Ridgecrest, California, according to reports from the Los Angeles Times. It all went down on Friday night at 8:19 p.m.

Another earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 followed right behind, hitting less than 30 minutes later.

The first 7.1 quake was felt all the way in Las Vegas where Summer League was going down as The New Orleans Pelicans were playing the New York Knicks. The game even ended up being postponed.

Video of the earthquake that just happened in Vegas at Summer League 😳 pic.twitter.com/QpYMdoy5zp — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) July 6, 2019

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake was also felt in Mexico.

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake–which is now considered to be a foreshock–was felt in Ridgecrest and surrounding areas on July 4. At the time, it was reported as being the largest that Southern California had seen in two decades, but now, the 7.1 magnitude quake that followed blew it out of the water.

“There is about a 1 in 20 chance that this location will be having an even bigger earthquake in the next few days, that we have not yet seen the biggest earthquake of the sequence,” Seismologist Lucy Jones told the Los Angeles Times following the July 4 quake–and as we can see now, she was right.