If Only You Knew: Patti LaBelle Honored With Her Own Street In Philadelphia, But The City Spelled Her Name Wrong

Patti LaBelle Gets A Street Named After Her In Philadelphia

The city of Philadelphia is doing their part to honor one of the city’s very own musical legends–but for some reason, they didn’t even bother to double check the spelling of her name.

The city’s Streets Department honored singer and icon Patti LaBelle by naming a stretch of Broad Street between Locust and Spruce streets after her. Of course, this is a huge honor–but the problem with this is that they spelled her name wrong. The “b” in her last name was not capitalized, as reported by the AP.

But luckily for everyone involved, it seems like the mishap got straightened out fairly quickly. At the unveiling ceremony, LaBelle signed her signature onto a correctly spelled version of the sign.

The singer spoke on the honor of having her own street in Philadelphia, saying, “I was a shy little girl from West Philly. To go from shy Patti to Patti LaBelle Way is incredible.”

According to a city spokesperson, they are aware of their mistake and will install signs with the proper spelling of the legend’s name as soon as next week.

Congrats to Patti LaBelle on the much-deserved honor.