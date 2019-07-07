Get Your Life Together: Florida Billionaire Jeffrey Epstein Arrested On Charges Of Sex-Trafficking Minors

Jeffrey Epstein Arrested For Sex Trafficking Minors

Jeffrey Epstein, known for being both a wealthy financier and registered sex offender, was arrested on Saturday on new charges related to accusations that he was involved in sex trafficking dozens of minors between 2002 and 2005.

The former hedge-fund manager is now in federal custody, according to the Daily Beast, and is expected to appear in court on Monday. The sealed indictment will reportedly claim that Epstein “sexually exploited dozens of underage girls in a now-familiar scheme: paying them cash for ‘massages’ and then molesting or sexually abusing them.” This abuse allegedly took place in both his Manhattan apartment along with his home in Palm Beach and he could face up to 45 years behind bars.

Epstein was taken into custody on Saturday afternoon at Teterboro Airport in New Jersey when his private jet landed from Paris.

This arrest comes more than a decade after Epstein avoided federal criminal charges with a once-secret plea deal that has been widely criticized. Under the terms of that deal that is currently being challenged in court, Epstein was able to plead guilty to a lesser charge and was sentenced to only 13 months in jail. He had to register as a sex offender, but served his sentence in a private wing of a county jail and came up with an arrangement that allowed him to work out of his office six days a week.

Earlier this year, a judge in Florida ruled that Epstein’s victims should have been consulted in regards to the deal. But, last month, the Justice Department said it would not nix Epstein’s non-prosecution agreement.

The court hearing for Epstein’s case in on Monday.