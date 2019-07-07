Must Be Nice: Jeff & MacKenzie Bezos’ Divorce Has Officially Been Finalized With A $38 Billion Settlement

The Divorce Between Jeff And MacKenzie Bezos Is Official

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is officially divorced from his wife of more than 25 years, MacKenzie, after a Washington State judge signed off on the divorce.

According to reports from Bloomberg, the arrangement leaves MacKenzie with 19.7 million shares of valued at more than $38 billion. Even after parting with billions of dollars, Jeff will still remain the world’s richest person, while the divorce settlement makes his now ex-wife the third-wealthiest female billionaire in the world.

These two got married in 1993, long before Amazon’s creation, and have four children together. Their marriage publicly collapsed after news broke back in January that Jeff had been allegedly cheating on his wife with former television anchor Lauren Sanchez.

The story exploded into the public eye after racy text messages between the two were published by multiple media outlets. Following the media storm, Bezos published an open letter on Medium accusing American Media, the parent company of the National Enquirer, of trying to blackmail him–but, of course, that didn’t undo what damage had already been done.

It’s safe to say both parties will do juuuust fine following the divorce, at least money-wise.