Delicate Rap Beef: Lil Yachty Commences Colorful Haired Internet Kerfuffle With Yung Bans Over Album Cover

Lil Yachty Threatens Yung Bans For Allegedly Jocking His Style

Atlanta rapper Lil Yachty checked Yung Bans, a buzzing young artist out of St. Louis for allegedly copying his style. In a tweet, Yachty calls the 20-year-old Bans a “b*tch” for apparently trying to copy the aesthetic of his own Teenage Emotions album with the forthcoming Ep from Bans called Misunderstood

“Misunderstood is literally a imprint of teenage emotions,”

Yachty wrote, suggesting that Bans’ bit his whole style with his new album cover.

@YUNGBANS u my son stop tryin me bitch — cookin up LB3 (@lilyachty) July 7, 2019

Misunderstood is literally a imprint of teenage emotions…. https://t.co/oj12Ztuw5v — cookin up LB3 (@lilyachty) July 7, 2019

SMH. Bans didn’t take long to respond to the Quality Control rapper.

“You a whole h*e and your music will never sound like mine Tf is teenage emotions sweet ass ni**a?!” Bans wrote.

Lol ok — cookin up LB3 (@lilyachty) July 7, 2019

Yung Bans’ Misunderstood album drops July 24. Do YOU think these covers look similar?