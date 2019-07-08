Delicate Rap Beef: Lil Yachty Commences Colorful Haired Internet Kerfuffle With Yung Bans Over Album Cover
Lil Yachty Threatens Yung Bans For Allegedly Jocking His Style
Atlanta rapper Lil Yachty checked Yung Bans, a buzzing young artist out of St. Louis for allegedly copying his style. In a tweet, Yachty calls the 20-year-old Bans a “b*tch” for apparently trying to copy the aesthetic of his own Teenage Emotions album with the forthcoming Ep from Bans called Misunderstood
“Misunderstood is literally a imprint of teenage emotions,”
Yachty wrote, suggesting that Bans’ bit his whole style with his new album cover.
SMH. Bans didn’t take long to respond to the Quality Control rapper.
“You a whole h*e and your music will never sound like mine Tf is teenage emotions sweet ass ni**a?!” Bans wrote.
Yung Bans’ Misunderstood album drops July 24. Do YOU think these covers look similar?
