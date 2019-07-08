Congrats?! Happily Married Keke Wyatt Appears To Be Toting A Belly Full Of 10th Baby

Married Singer Keke Wyatt Sparks Pregnancy Rumors

Keke Wyatt might have another blessing on the way! The 37-year-old singer hasn’t made any official announcements yet, but over the weekend while performing in L.A., a fan video caught a clip of Keke’s burgeoning belly. As the singer belted out notes, she held her round tummy ever-so-slightly as if there is a baby inside.

We checked out Keke’s IG page and she hasn’t taken a full body photo in months. Maybe she’s waiting for the right time to announce it?

Last November, Keke married Zakariah David, just a few months after giving birth to her 9th child with her ex-husband.

Could the happy couple be expecting their first kid together?

Hit the flip to see Keke rubbing her seemingly growing baby bump on stage!