Congrats?! Happily Married Keke Wyatt Appears To Be Toting A Belly Full Of 10th Baby
Married Singer Keke Wyatt Sparks Pregnancy Rumors
Keke Wyatt might have another blessing on the way! The 37-year-old singer hasn’t made any official announcements yet, but over the weekend while performing in L.A., a fan video caught a clip of Keke’s burgeoning belly. As the singer belted out notes, she held her round tummy ever-so-slightly as if there is a baby inside.
We checked out Keke’s IG page and she hasn’t taken a full body photo in months. Maybe she’s waiting for the right time to announce it?
Last November, Keke married Zakariah David, just a few months after giving birth to her 9th child with her ex-husband.
Could the happy couple be expecting their first kid together?
Hit the flip to see Keke rubbing her seemingly growing baby bump on stage!
View this post on Instagram
@keke_wyatt’s playful interaction with the audience was awesome. What an honor to have your audience sing along with you and attempt to hit your signature notes 😆. Let’s say we tried…LOL! KeKe is ninth wonder of the world! . . . #kekewyatt #singers #singing #viral #vocals #explore #explorepage
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.