In WTF News: Asian Mother Suing Fertility Clinic After Giving Birth To Twins Belonging To Two Different Families

Couple Devastated After Embryos Are Mixed Up

A recent lawsuit reveals that a mother gave birth to twins boys not related to her nor were they related to each other after a clinic ‘mishap’. According to CNN, the Asian mother gave birth to two non-Asian babies, and each child was a genetic match to a different couple that was also a client at the fertility clinic, the lawsuit states. The Asian couple was then forced to give up the babies to their true genetic parents.

Yikes!

The couple, identified only as A.P. and Y.Z., live in Flushing, New York, and were married in 2012. After having trouble conceiving a child, they decided to try to have a child through in vitro fertilization, or IVF, with a company called CHA Fertility based out of Los Angeles, the lawsuit states. Reportedly they spent over $100,000 for the IVF services, including facility and doctors’ fees, specialist services, medication, lab expenses, travel costs and more.

In early 2018, the company collected sperm and eggs from Y.Z. and A.P. and then formed five euploid embryos, four of which were female, the lawsuit says. This is why they thought it was peculiar when a sonogram identified the babies as boys. After giving birth, it was confirmed that the baby boys weren’t related to the mother or to each other and they were taken away to return to their families.

The couple still does not know what happened to their two embryos that were supposed to be transferred to A.P., the lawsuit states. The lawsuit, filed July 1, says the plaintiffs have suffered physical and emotional harm and accuses the defendants of medical malpractice, negligence and 14 other counts.

CHA Fertility did not respond to a request for comment.