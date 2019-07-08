Double Caked Up: This Photo Of Jordyn Woods’ Posterior Poking Out Has Jaws Collectively Dropping

Jordyn Woods’ Boo Hoo Event Booty Blows Up The Internet

Business gal Jordyn Woods is blowing up the internet again, this time it’s for her killer cakes. The THICK model and influencer just launched her own collection with women’s retailer Boo Hoo. In a photo, Jordyn shared the looks from her collection with fans but there was only one thing in the room that folks were zooming in on…

Those CAKES!

Jordyn’s posterior physique is news to a lot of people who didn’t know sis was sitting on a wagon. Did she get knifed up? Or does she have some extra special spanx under there??? The internet went crazy with the replies.

Jordyn woods thick like that? pic.twitter.com/gkdhB7yfnf — Eastside Johnny🏁💙🙏🏾 (@Just_JayyTee) July 3, 2019

Maybe all of that Kardashian beef went straight to her booty. Hit the flip to see more hilarious reactions to Jordyn’s juiced up assets. They’re going IN!