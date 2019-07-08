Revenge Is A MF: Trailer For Final Season Of ‘Power’ Has Finally Arrived [Video]

Watch The Trailer For The Sixth & Final Season Of ‘Power’

Power is back and Ghost has an eye for vengeance.

The official trailer for the sixth and final season premiered at Essence Festival on Saturday, and it’s definitely full of excitement.

In this season, Ghost (Omari Hardwick) has plans for his former drug partner and brother-in-arms who betrayed him. He aims to get even with Tommy (Joseph Sikora), build the Queens Child Project to solidify Raina’s legacy, and finally create a thriving legitimate lifestyle free from criminal workings. Things are made more complicated when the Feds are moving in on him for his past criminal enterprises.

You can check out the intense trailer below, then be sure to tune in when Power season 6 premieres on Starz on August 25.