Ava Duvernay, Gayle King & More Attend The Summer Of OWN Essence Cocktail Party

Summer of OWN Cocktail Party Photos

OWN through a ritzy soiree Saturday during the 2019 ESSENCE Music Festival. The Summer of OWN Cocktail Party sponsored by Dove was held at New Orleans’ Legacy Kitchen’s Craft Tavern and was bustling with stars from the Oprah Winfrey network.

Ava Duvernay who met with media before the party at an exclusive press conference was (of course) on hand…

as well as Oprah’s bestie/journalist Gayle King.

The stars of “Queen Sugar” celebrated in good spirits…

and the cast of OWN’s “Ambitions” brought their black excellence to the gold carpet.

“Greenleaf’s” Lynn Whitfield, Deborah Joy Winans, and Merle Dandridge were spotted partying with Gayle and hitting the dance floor.

The party featured passed plates and craft cocktails as well as sounds by DJ Princess Cut. Also, surprise guests The Exonerated 5 stopped by to celebrate with their “When They See Us” director Ava.

Fun times were for sure had.

See more photos from the Summer of OWN cocktail party on the flip.