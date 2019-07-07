Ava Duvernay, Gayle King & More Attend The Summer Of OWN Essence Cocktail Party

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 7

Summer Of OWN

Source: OWN/Photographer Peter Forest 

Summer of OWN Cocktail Party Photos

OWN through a ritzy soiree Saturday during the 2019 ESSENCE Music Festival. The Summer of OWN Cocktail Party sponsored by Dove was held at New Orleans’ Legacy Kitchen’s Craft Tavern and was bustling with stars from the Oprah Winfrey network.

Ava Duvernay who met with media before the party at an exclusive press conference was (of course) on hand…

Summer Of OWN

Source: OWN/Photographer Peter Forest

as well as Oprah’s bestie/journalist Gayle King.

Summer Of OWN

Source: OWN/Photographer Peter Forest

Summer Of OWN

Source: OWN/Photographer Peter Forest

The stars of “Queen Sugar” celebrated in good spirits…

Summer Of OWN

Source: OWN/Photographer Peter Forest

Summer Of OWN

Source: OWN/Photographer Peter Forest

Summer Of OWN

Source: OWN/Photographer Peter Forest

and the cast of OWN’s “Ambitions” brought their black excellence to the gold carpet.

Summer Of OWN

Source: OWN/Photographer Peter Forest

Summer Of OWN

Source: OWN/Photographer Peter Forest

Summer Of OWN

Source: OWN/Photographer Peter Forest

“Greenleaf’s” Lynn Whitfield, Deborah Joy Winans, and Merle Dandridge were spotted partying with Gayle and hitting the dance floor.

Summer Of OWN

Source: OWN/Photographer Peter Forest

Summer Of OWN

Source: OWN/Photographer Peter Forest

The party featured passed plates and craft cocktails as well as sounds by DJ Princess Cut. Also, surprise guests The Exonerated 5 stopped by to celebrate with their “When They See Us” director Ava.

Summer Of OWN

Source: OWN/Photographer Peter Forest

Fun times were for sure had.

See more photos from the Summer of OWN cocktail party on the flip.

Summer Of OWN

Source: OWN/Photographer Peter Forest

Summer Of OWN

Source: OWN/Photographer Peter Forest

Summer Of OWN

Source: OWN/Photographer Peter Forest

Summer Of OWN

Source: OWN/Photographer Peter Forest

Summer Of OWN

Source: OWN/Photographer Peter Forest

Summer Of OWN

Source: OWN/Photographer Peter Forest

Summer Of OWN

Source: OWN/Photographer Peter Forest

Summer Of OWN

Source: OWN/Photographer Peter Forest

Summer Of OWN

Source: OWN/Photographer Peter Forest

Summer Of OWN

Source: OWN/Photographer Peter Forest

Summer Of OWN

Source: OWN/Photographer Peter Forest

Summer Of OWN

Source: OWN/Photographer Peter Forest

Summer Of OWN

Source: OWN/Photographer Peter Forest

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    1234567
    Categories: Multi, News, Spotted

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.