The Marathon Continues: US Women’s Soccer Squad Score 4th World Cup Win And White House Wary Megan Rapinoe Drops Nipsey Bars To Celebrate

U.S. Women Win 4th World Cup Title

Congratulations to the U.S. Women’s Soccer team! The ladies are now 4 time World Cup Champions after prevailing 2-0 in their final match against the Netherlands Sunday. In addition to the team win Megan Rapinoe also collected trophies for best goalscorer and player during the game. Rapinoe made headlines last month for famously uttering she had no intention of going to the “f***ing” White House if the team won. She stood by those comments on Sunday as well and added they she believed not many if any of her teammates would visit either.

“I haven’t spoken to everyone about it, obviously not myself, not Ali Krieger, and I suspect not many, if any, of the other players [would attend the visit],” Rapinoe, 33, told reporters on Saturday, according to Agence France-Presse.

We love her outspokenness — and we also love that she quoted Nipsey Hussle in a celebratory post after the team win.

Ain’t really trip on the credit, I just paid all of my dues

I just respected the game, now my name all in the news

Trippin’ on all of my moves, quote me on this, got a lot more to prove-

We love how Nip’s lyrics perfectly fit this scenario.

