Capt. Save-A-Joe: Jill Biden Tries To Defend Her Husband, Says Kamala Harris Painted Him As Racist In Dem Debate

Jill Biden Defends Joe Biden Against Kamala Harris “Attack”

Joe Biden has been frantically flailing his arms to stay afloat ever since night two of the Democratic debates when Kamala Harris dropped him in the deep end of the pool over his record on busing in the 70s and his embracing of segregationists.

Yesterday, Joe’s wife Jill Biden came to her husband’s defense after seeing that he’s not really doing too well defending himself. She told CNN‘s Chris Cuomo that Harris’ “attack” on his record was her “biggest surprise” of the debate, but went on to say that the American voters “didn’t buy it”.

“I think that they were looking at the past. I mean, the one thing you cannot say about Joe is that he’s a racist. I mean, he got into politics because of his commitment to civil rights. And then to be elected with Barack Obama, and then someone is saying, you know, you’re a racist?” she said. Cuomo responded that Harris had begun her criticism of Biden by saying she does not believe he is racist. “I know, but as soon as I heard those words, I thought, ‘uh oh, what’s coming next,'” Jill Biden said.

In his own defense Biden says:

“I’ve been surprised, not about the attacks, but I’ve been surprised at the intentions sometimes of the attacks, coming from people who know me,” the former vice president said. “It doesn’t make me second-guess, but it makes me decide that — look, this race is about the future, man,” he said. “And we can go back and pick everybody’s record apart, if you want to go back 20, 30, 40 years, and take it out of context, because no one knows the context of the moment. And so it’s really easy to distort. It just surprised me a little bit, some of the stuff that’s come out, in terms of the attack lines. But I’m not going to go there.”

Truth is, Joe Biden DOES have some questions to answers and if he can’t handle himself against his fellow Democrats, he DAMN SURE can’t battle Donald Trump in the 2020 election.