2020 Election: Kamala Harris Takes A Bite Out Of Joe Biden’s Poll Lead After Busing Debate Criticism [Video]

Kamala Harris Sees Major Bump In Polls After Biden Busing Criticism

The Democratic debate last week helped create more distinction between the nearly two dozen names in the 2020 Presidential campaign hat.

One of the biggest beneficiaries of that debate is Senator Kamala Harris who got a lot of air-time on cable news networks after she took a bite out of Joe Biden and his record on busing Black students to predominantly white schools.

The race to the White House will be tense and likely very close, every little gain in the poll matters.

Thoughts on Kamala Harris and her campaign up to this point?