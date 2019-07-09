Yay Sports! D-Bag Champion Floyd Mayweather Loses Both His Ankles In Celebrity Basketball Game [Video]

Floyd Mayweather Hits The Canvas In Celebrity Basketball Game

Whenever an insufferable azzhole gets the karma that he so richly deserves people will be pleased.

This is one such case.

Accused woman-beater and shameless flaunter of wealth Floyd Mayweather participated in the 2nd annual Monster Energy celebrity charity game the other day and the results were delicious.

Press play below and watch “the champ” thoroughly embarrass himself.

*chef’s kiss*