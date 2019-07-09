How YOU Doin’: Wendy Williams Drops 27-Year-Old Felonious Friend, Is Zippin’ & Zooin’ It With A Doctor

Wendy Williams Dating A Doctor

Remember when BOSSIP broke the story that Wendy Williams was seeing a “very sexy young man”?

As previously reported Wendy was zippin’ it and zooin’ it with Marc Tomblin, a 27-year-old who served time, 15 months to be exact, after being convicted of robbery with a dangerous weapon (conspiracy) and breaking and entering.

Now however it looks like Wendy’s moved on and her “hot girl summer” is in full effect.

The host returned to her daytime talk show Monday, July 8, after being on hiatus and she confirmed that there’s (another) new man in her life. The estranged wife of Kelvin Hunter told her audience that she’s “crazy about” a new mystery man who’s a doctor.

“Here’s me and Marc running around town,” Wendy said while a photo of herself and Marc flashed across the screen. “You all thinking I’m messing around with a 27-year-old. Twenty-seven-year-old boys quite frankly do find me attractive.”

“I get it. I get it. But when it comes time for the comfort of a man, I need somebody in his 50s too. And he’s gotta work. It helps that he’s a doctor…” […] “I am not gonna say one more word. You’re not gonna blow this for me.”

Her return to television wasn’t all about her love life however, Wendy also revealed that she’s been diagnosed with lymphedema which causes swelling in her legs.

“Lymphedema, by the way, I’ve been diagnosed,” said Wendy. “It’s not going to kill me, but I do have a machine — and how dare you talk about the swelling of it all.”

Wendy who also has Graves disease is in good spirits about her condition, however, and told the audience that the machine she uses to treat her condition makes for a fun party.

“I’ve got it under control. If [the swelling] in my feet never goes all the way down, at least I have this machine,” she said according to People. “I sit for 45 minutes a day. It’s the best party entertainer ever. Everybody [that] comes over wants to do it.”

Good for Wendy, she’s got a new man and she’s getting her health in order.

