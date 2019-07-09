Everything’s Good: Chance The Rapper’s 2013 Mixtape ‘Acid Rap’ Hits No. 5 On The Billboard 200 Following Streaming Debut

Chance The Rapper’s 2013 Mixtape Is Charting 6 Years Later

After fans have been begging him to do so for more than 5 years, Chance The Rapper finally put his breakthrough mixtape Acid Rap on streaming services, along with his debut project 10 Day.

Now that these projects are available for streaming, that means they’re also eligible for the Billboard 200–where they both made their debut this week despite originally dropping in 2013 and 2012, respectively.

Not only did both of these projects make it onto the charts so many after years releases, Acid Rap made the cut at number 5, which makes it Chance’s highest charting release so far–beating out his latest album, Coloring Book.

#AcidRap is now @chancetherapper's highest charting project on the Billboard 200 (#5), passing #ColoringBook. It was originally released as a mixtape in 2013. — chart data (@chartdata) July 8, 2019

.@chancetherapper's #10Day (2012) debuts at #73 on this week's Billboard 200 (10.1K units). — chart data (@chartdata) July 8, 2019

Even though Acid Rap‘s new ranking puts it ahead of Chance’s 3rd and most recent project, the addition of his older work to streaming services must have reignited some fans’ interest in the rapper–because Coloring Book re-entered the Billboard 200 at number 46, which is the highest it’s ranked on the charts in 2 years.

.@chancetherapper's 'Coloring Book' re-enters this week's Billboard 200 at #46. It earns its highest rank in 2 years. — chart data (@chartdata) July 8, 2019

Chance has been advertising his upcoming album for a few months now, constantly reminding fans that it’s going to drop in July–which is, of course, this month. Perfect timing for all of his projects to be available on streaming.

WHAT MONTH IS THIS — Chance The Rapper Album in July (@chancetherapper) July 8, 2019

He still hasn’t announced the exact date he’s going to drop the new project, but it’s nice to know we can expect even more Chance The Rapper music within the new couple weeks.