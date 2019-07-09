Gushy Gang: Lion King Star Shahadi Wright Joseph Talks Freaking Out If She Meets Beyoncé [Video]

Shahidi Wright Joseph Talks Lion King And Beyonce

Lion King is about to hit theaters next weekend and the promo machine is in full effect.

Shahadi Wright Joseph sat down with the folks at E! News to talk about her experience making the film and what it will be like to breathe in Beyoncé’s regal respiration. The actress says she hasn’t met the woman she shares a character with and has no idea how she’ll react.

Press play below to peep what she has to say.

Despite all the slander, we expect this movie to be good. What say you?