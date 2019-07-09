ISSA Pride: ‘Lion King’ Cast Assembles For Group Photo, Plus Here’s How The Disney Film Wowed At EssenceFest

First Photo Of ‘The Lion King’ Voice Talent

Monday Disney debuted a photo of the ensemble voice talent from Disney’s “The Lion King” together for the first time in a new cast photo. Pictured are Billy Eichner (Timon), Shahadi Wright Joseph (Young Nala), JD McCrary (Young Simba), Seth Rogen (Pumbaa), Florence Kasumba (Shenzi), Donald Glover (Simba), Beyoncé Knowles-Carter (Nala), Alfre Woodard (Sarabi), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Scar), John Oliver (Zazu), Keegan-Michael Key (Kamari) and Eric André (Azizi). This picture gave us CHILLS. Who else is excited to see “The Lion King” when it debuts July 19th?

Disney held a Disney Experience at this past weekend’s Essence Music Festival which offered fans an opportunity to get their own Lion King ears and take photos against a “The Lion King” backdrop. Talent from the film was also at the festival for several activations. JD McCrary (voice of Young Simba), Shahadi Wright Joseph (voice of Young Nala) from Disney’s “The Lion King” celebrated the movie’s upcoming opening by singing “Can’t Wait to be King” on the ESSENCE Centerstage. Additionally, the Great Street Stephen Full Gospel Choir under the leadership of Pastor Debra Morton and GRAMMY®-nominated, Stellar Award-winning gospel legend Bishop Paul S. Morton performed “The Circle of Life” with Tshidi Manye (Rafiki in Broadway’s “The Lion King”). Tamron Hall helped facilitate the festivities.

Hit the flip for more photos and to watch the latest “The Lion King” clip which debuted at the Essence Music Festival.