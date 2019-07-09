Kush Chronic-les: Jay-Z Inks Multi-Year Partnership With Caliva Cannabis Company As Chief Brand Strategist

Jay-Z Named Brand Strategist Of Cannabis Company

Allow him to reintroduce himself, his name Hov, he now sells T-to-the-H-C.

According to Rolling Stone, Shawn Carter is now the Chief Brand Strategist of a cannabis company called Caliva. It is reported that he will help the company creative decisions, outreach efforts, strategy and also a major effort to rectify the issues surrounding social justice and legalization.

“Anything I do, I want to do correctly and at the highest level,” Jay-Z said in a statement. “With all the potential in the cannabis industry, Caliva’s expertise and ethos make them the best partners for this endeavor. We want to create something amazing, have fun in the process, do good and bring people along the way.”

We’re just gonna go ahead and assume that when Jay said “highest level” it was no pun intended.

“For Jay-Z to seek out Caliva as a partner is humbling and confirms our mission of being the most trusted name in cannabis,” says Caliva CEO, Dennis O’Malley. “To find that we were in complete alignment around our values and ethos was just a home run. We believe this partnership is unparalleled in this or any business and we could not be more pleased to be working with him and have him as our Chief Brand Strategist.”

The social justice angle of cannabis is one that falls in line with Jay’s foray into activism as he’s already executive produced the Kalief Browder film and played a significant part in helping Meek Mill get released from prison.

Who’s looking forward to smokings some Roc-A-Weed?!?