Donald Glover Talks ‘The Lion King,’ Impressing His Son, And What He Spent All Of His TV Money On [Video]

Donald Glover Stops By Jimmy Kimmel Live! Before The Lion King Premiere

Donald Glover stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesdsay night ahead of The Lion King premiere in Hollywood, and he was in full costume–well, he was in a lion onesie that you can probably pick up at your local Target.

While he was in the building, the actor talks about what it was like filming The Lion King, the future of Childish Gambino, writing for 30 Rock while in college, how he spent all of his TV money, being a terrible RA, his son not knowing he plays Simba, and meeting Beyoncé.

Check out the interview down below to hear about all that and more: