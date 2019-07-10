BOSSIPSounds: Beyoncé Drops The First Single “Spirit” From The Album She Curated ‘Lion King:The Gift’

Beyonce Releases ‘Lion King’ Single “Spirit”

The Lion King is almost upon us and Beyoncé just put a major battery in the back of the film’s marketing as she released the first single from the album she curated around the movie.

“Spirit” gives us Beyoncé in all her vocal glory surrounded by African-inspired instrumentation that will no doubt give you goosebumps and might even make you shed a single thug tear.

