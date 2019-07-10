Queen Nala: Beyonce Pulled Up To The Lion King Premiere In BRAIDED FINGER WAVES And The Whole Entire Internet Is Losing Its Damned Mind

The Lion King premiere was a thing of beauty and black excellence on Tuesday night as Hollywood convened on the red carpet for Disney’s latest live-action spectacle. But who are we kidding? Everyone came to see Beyonce and Blue Ivy.

Bey absolutely did not disappoint as she showed up in braided finger waves. Braided. Finger. Waves, America!

Where does one even go to find a finger wave braided wig? How do you fix your mouth to make such a request. pic.twitter.com/hfU5w8tOlV — Niggalina w the Nice Hair (@belledae) July 10, 2019

Bey absolutely was not playing with you all. Neither was Blue. They teamed up as usual and destroyed the whole entirety of the internet. Take a look…