Worst Nightmare: Black Man Accused Of Killing White Ex-Girlfriend’s 10-Year-Old Son In HBO Doc ‘Who Killed Garrett Phillips’ [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
‘Who Killed Garrett Phillips?’ Trailer
HBO has released the trailer to a new documentary called Who Killed Garrett Phillips? about a 10-year-old who was killed in Potsdam, New York in 2011. Clarkson University soccer coach Oral “Nick” Hillary was accused of Garrett’s murder. He was also Garrett’s mother’s ex-boyfriend.
Yeah.
Press play to below to peep the trailer.
This looks insane.
