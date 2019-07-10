Tamar Braxton, Luke James & More Light Up McDonald’s Black & Positively Golden Experience At EssenceFest

Tamar Braxton, Luke James & More Appear At McDonald’s Black & Positively Golden Experience At Essence Festival

This past weekend, the McDonald’s Black & Positively Golden movement held it down at Essence Festival with an empowering panel, brilliant performances and a late-night afterparty.

The weekend started off with the Black & Positively Golden Welcome Breakfast, which was hosted by McDonald’s Head of Cultural Engagement and Experiences Lizette Williams — who spearheads the brand’s largest African American-focused campaign in 16 years — and New Orleans franchisee Henry Coaxum.

Next, the We Shine Entrepreneurship Panel was hosted by self-made businesswoman La La Anthony. She interviewed rising moguls Nicole Walters (The Monetized Life, Founder & CEO), Jewel Burks-Solomon (Part Pic, Founder), Dana Chanel (Sprinkle of Jesus, Founder), alongside McDonald’s franchisees Tanya Hill-Holliday and Jade Colin. At 29 years old, Colin is McDonald’s youngest owner/operator, while Hill-Holiday is the brand’s first woman owner/operator in Philly.

The weekend was turnt with empowering music performances as well, including one from Jazmine Sullivan on Saturday and another one with gospel vocalist Kierra Sheard on Sunday. When party-time came around, the Black & Positively Golden Late Night Party brought the vibes with DJ Rashida and DJ B-Hen. Everyone from Luke James to Cynthia Bailey to Tamar Braxton made an appearance.

Finally, the weekend closed out with the Black & Positively Golden Scholarship Presentations where two, $10,000 scholarships were handed out to well-deserving incoming HBCU freshman, Jordyn Allen and Jaiden Boyce. The funds were in partnership with Thurgood Marshall College Fund and the organization’s national ambassador and HBCU alumni Terrence J.

A golden weekend indeed!