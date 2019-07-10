HBO Takes Over The Big Easy With EssenceFest Events Including “Black Lady Sketch Show” Premiere

HBO Throws Six Spectacular Essence Fest Events

This past weekend, HBO celebrated Essence Fest by converting a downtown New Orleans venue into “The Loft” by HBO – an event series dedicated to showcasing HBO’s new programs, black women in comedy, diversity and inclusion, and overall wellness. The weekend featured an exclusive premiere of the new HBO comedy series “A Black Lady Sketch Show” – the first sketch comedy series to be written, directed and starring black women (executive produced by Robin Thede and Issa Rae) – before it premieres this Fall!

In the lead-up to the debut screening, HBO hosted an intimate, three-course brunch celebrating black women in comedy featuring a conversation with actor Natasha Rothwell (Insecure), writer Lauren Ashley Smith (A Black Lady Sketch Show) and director Dime Davis (A Black Lady Sketch Show) moderated by Crissle West. The brunch and conversation were a part of the network’s #HBOpov program – which highlights HBO’s best-and-brightest behind-the-scenes talent in a series of thoughtful conversations.

Guests were then invited to an exclusive screening as the Essence Festival weekend culminated in the debut of “A Black Lady Sketch Show”. After watching the hilarious premiere episode, the event featured an insightful Q&A discussion with Robin Thede (Executive Producer) and the show’s talented cast Quinta Brunson, Gabrielle Dennis and Ashley Nicole Black, moderated by journalist Jamilah Lemieux.

The half-hour comedy series “A Black Lady Sketch Show” is a narrative series set in a limitless magical reality full of dynamic, hilarious characters and celebrity guests. Executive Produced by Issa Rae (Insecure) and Robin Thede, the new show presents sketches performed by a core cast of black women, including Thede, Ashley Nicole Black, Gabrielle Dennis and Quinta Brunson. The “A Black Lady Sketch Show” series premiere airs exclusively on HBO on Friday, August 2nd at 11:00PM with new episodes air subsequently every Friday. For more information visit http://www.hbo.com/hbo-news/a-black-lady-sketch-show-robin-thede-issa-rae. “A Black Lady Sketch Show” will also be available on HBO NOW, HBO GO and HBO On Demand.

Hit the flip for more photos and details about HBO’s weekend events.