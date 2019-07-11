Fedora’d Failure: Joe Budden Tried To Defend A$AP Rocky From Old Comments And Is Getting DESTROYED By Everyone

Joe Budden loves drama almost as much as he loves (at the very least) cursing at and about any woman who he disagrees with. A couple of nights ago, Crissles of the popular podcast The Read, posted this quote from A$AP Rocky a few years ago in which he basically disregarded the Black Lives Matter movement.

I thought of this when I heard about ASAP Rocky's situation in Sweden. pic.twitter.com/Ji8dIdUZKh — jeremy bearimy (@crissles) July 9, 2019

Of course all of that is quite the irony because he is now being detained unjustly in Sweden in inhumane conditions. While the world is trying to fight for his freedom that old quote only comes off as more toxic and ignorant than ever. That’s where Joe Budden comes in. The rapper turned reality star turned podcast host took Crissles tweet to heart and had this to say.

so this why Crissle dragging Joe Budden btw. pic.twitter.com/N5g4lYnicR — Denzel. (@fauxdenzel) July 10, 2019

Twitter was NOT playing with that man and saw this as yet another opportunity to drag his a$$ all the way across the internet. It got ugly for Joe very quickly. Take a look…