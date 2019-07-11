Hell Naw, Bih! Botham Jean’s Killer Amber Guyger Begs Judge To Move Trial Out Of Dallas Behind “Media Hysteria”

Amber Guyger Want Trial For Botham Jean’s Death Moved To Different County

Botham Jean was killed by off-duty police officer Amber Guyger when she allegedly mistook him for a burglar when she entered his apartment thinking it was hers.

According to DallasNews, Amber’s lawyers are trying their damnedest to get her trial moved to a kinder and gentler venue.

Guyger’s attorneys, Robert Rogers, Toby Shook and Michael Mowla, argued in their court filing that the “publicity surrounding this case has been prejudicial and inflammatory.” Jean’s death was international news, and area media outlets published a stream of stories after his death. Guyger’s attorneys cited 297 articles about Guyger and Jean in their motion.

Guyger’s trial is set to start on September 23 and jury selection will begin on the first anniversary of Botham’s death on September 6. Her lawyers argue that several public officials, like former Dallas County district attorney, have made statements that have swayed public opinion on Guyger’s guilt:

Faith Johnson, whose tenure as Dallas County district attorney ended when John Creuzot took office in January, is accused by Guyger’s attorneys of having “perpetuated the pervasive, prejudicial and inflammatory publicity” in the case, they wrote in the motion. The attorneys said Johnson “poisoned the jury pool” by commenting on the case publicly, pointing to news conferences she spoke at after Guyger’s arrest and indictment, along with Jean’s family.

Obviously, prosecutors think this argument is a load of BS.

We don’t care where they hold the trial, long as this heffa spends several years in prison.