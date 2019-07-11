Feeling This Hairstyle? Organically THICC & Beautiful Bria Myles Big Chops Her Tresses, Frames Face With A Femme Fade

By Bossip Staff
PrettyLittleThing x Karl Kani Afterparty

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

Bria Myles Debuts Short Hair

They say when a woman cuts her hair, she’s ready to change her life. Bria Myles must be ready for a brand new start if that’s an indicator.

The 35-year-old Godiva goddess just showed off her new care free tresses for the gram. She’s recently big chopped all of her hair. From the comfort of her bed sheets, make up free Bria showed off her beautiful baldy.

Doesn’t she look pretty?

Maybe Bria will go natural like Sanaa Lathan did after her chop? Here she is, just a month back with her baby hairs popping.

Hit the flip for another look at Bria, free from her tresses.

Wanna ride? @prettylittlething

