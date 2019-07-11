So Sad: Cameron Boyce’s Dad Shares Last Photo Taken Hours Before ‘He Was Snatched From Our Lives’
Victor Boyce Shares Son’s Last Photo
Family members and fans of Cameron Boyce are still in shock after the Disney channel star tragically passed away last week. In his memory, Cameron’s father Victor Boyce just posted the last photo he snapped of his 20-year-old son. Apparently, the picture was taken the day he passed away.
Boyce wrote:
My son. Just hours before he was snatched from our lives. I miss him terribly. I hope that no one ever has to feel the agony I’m feeling but no one is immune to tragedy. The outpouring of love and support our family continues to receive is so beautiful and appreciated. Thank you all for helping us through our worst possible situation.
View this post on Instagram
My son. Just hours before he was snatched from our lives. I miss him terribly. I hope that no one ever has to feel the agony I’m feeling but no one is immune to tragedy. The outpouring of love and support our family continues to receive is so beautiful and appreciated. Thank you all for helping us through our worst possible situation. 🙏🏾❤️
So Sad. R.I.P. Cameron.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.