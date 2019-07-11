Talk Yo S#!t: Megan Rapinoe Gives Rousing Speech To Celebrate The #USWNT World Cup Championship [Video]

Megan Rapinoe’s World Cup Victory Parade Speech

Megan Rapinoe and the ladies of the U.S. Women’s National Team are still riding VERY high after their big victory at the World Cup.

Yesterday, the team took their talents to NYC to ride through the streets and soak up the adoration of an enthusiastic crowd to celebrate. Being that she is the most visible member of the squad, Rapinoe took the microphone and gave the people the speech that they wanted. Brash, bold, and uncompromising.

Press play below to see what she had to say.

Gotta love these ladies!