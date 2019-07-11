In Calabasas Far, Far Away: Kanye West Is Reportedly Designing ‘Star Wars’-Themed Low-Income Housing Units

Kanye West Is Constructing ‘Star Wars’-Themed Low-Income Housing

If we can count on Kanye West for anything, it’s that he’s always working on something that most people wouldn’t think up in their wildest dreams. This time, that project just so happens to be Star Wars-inspired low-income housing units.

According to the rapper’s Forbes cover story interview that was published on July 9, Kanye is in the midst of creating housing units that resemble what Luke Skywalker lived in on Tatooine in 1977’s A New Hope.

No picture of the actual units was provided, but Forbes editor Zack O’Malley Greenburg accompanied Mr. West to a clearing in the middle of the California woods where model structures of the Tatooine units are being designed and constructed as we speak.

“Inspired by Luke Skywalker’s childhood home, West has been working with a team to design prefabricated structures that sport the same austere aesthetic, with the goal of deploying them as low-income housing units….I follow him up a dirt path deeper into the woods for several minutes until he stops at a clearing and looks up, wordless. There, with the hazy heft of something enormous and far away, stand a trio of structures that look like the skeletons of wooden spaceships. They’re the physical prototypes of his concept, each oblong and dozens of feet tall, and West leads me inside each one. He tells me they could be used as living spaces for the homeless, perhaps sunk into the ground with light filtering in through the top.”

Greenburg also adds that Kanye apparently has an upcoming meeting in San Francisco with potential investors for the aforementioned project.

Unsurprisingly, Ye also has some other out-of-this-world projects he’s working on, as well. Also in the pipeline, according to his coverstory: “a shoe made out of algae that will biodegrade completely over time in landfills — or almost immediately if sprayed with a certain type of bacteria.”

Are you here for Kanye’s unconventional plan for low-income housing?