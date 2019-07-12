(Still) Ain’t Over: Usher Wants Herpes Accuser Punished For Refusing To Answer Questions On Sex Life (Exclusive)

Woman Suing Usher For Allegedly Giving Her Incurable STD

Usher wants his anonymous herpes accuser punished for failing to answer questions about her personal life in her sexual battery case against him.

Last week, the “Caught Up” crooner filed heavily redacted court papers asking the judge presiding over the woman’s civil case against him to fine her at least $2,500 after she didn’t answer any of his legal team’s questions during a deposition late last month, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

The unnamed woman’s lawyers told her not to answer the questions because they argued that the line of questioning – likely about her sex life and dating history – was a major invasion of privacy.

But Ush’s lawyer said that the woman is still required to answer the questions, and they filed a protective order in the case that would shield the accuser’s answers from the public and media.

Usher’s legal team said they’ve reached out to the woman’s attorneys to try to solve it outside court but to no avail. His lawyers said the woman’s reasoning was so absurd that she and her attorneys should be fined at least $2,500.

The anonymous woman’s allegations are part of a lawsuit that accuses Usher of knowingly transmitting herpes simplex to at least three people, Quantasia Sharpton, the unnamed woman and an anonymous man.

Earlier this year, Usher settled another lawsuit from accuser Laura Helm that accused the hitmaker of giving her herpes following two intimate encounters.

A judge has yet to rule on Usher’s motion.