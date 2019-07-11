Florida Crazies: Jacksonville Girl Licks Tongue Depressor At Doctor’s Office And Puts It Back, Mother Posts To Snapchat, Gets Death Threats

Daughter Licks Tongue Depressor, Mother Posts Video On Snapchat

We hope all y’all disgusting bastards and bishes go directly to jail and do not collect $200 for all this lickin’ y’all doing.

According to News4Jax, a girl and her mother got in on the latest disgusting internet craze during a trip to the doctor’s office, the absolute last place you would want to wantonly lick things, but we digress.

While waiting to be seen at the All About Kids and Families Medical Center, the girl’s mother whipped out her cell phone to record her daughter licking a tongue depressor then putting back in the container for some unsuspecting person to use. Not only did this piss-poor excuse for a mother record the germy viral ritual, but she also posted the clip to her Snapchat page.

The video was spread far and wide around the internet and the mother, who asked not to be identified, said she has been receiving death threats.

News4Jax asked why she recorded it. She responded, “I had just been waiting a long time. I was just being silly with my kids.” Her soon-to-be-ex-husband said he was horrified when he realized the girl in the video was his daughter. “My mouth hit the floor. I was completely surprised and shocked that she would even put something like that out there to be seen,” the father said. “I’m very embarrassed. That is not how I want my children raised or brought up.”

Here’s what the medical center had to say about the incident:

“We were notified yesterday a patient had violated our trust with behavior that is inconsistent with the practices and standards that we uphold and expect at our facility. “Upon notification of this isolated incident, we contacted law enforcement to request a full and thorough investigation. In addition, we immediately removed all materials and containers from the specific exam room and re-sanitized our entire facility. Our internal investigation does not reveal any resulting risks or harm to patients from this action. “This type of behavior is not tolerated at All About Kids and Families Medical Center. Each year, we serve thousands of patients, and providing quality care and ensuring their safety is our top priority.”

Send. These. Hoes. To. JAIL.