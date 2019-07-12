Everybody’s Calling Jermaine Dupri Out Over His Female Rapper Comments & It’s So So Petty
- By Bossip Staff
1 of 10
❯
❮
Jermaine Dupri Vs. Everybody
Legendary mogul/child rapper whisperer Jermaine Dupri is currently getting DRAGGED to Hell and back over his spicy comments about female rappers in an eye-rollingly predictable reach for attention that sparked a poppin’ petty party where everyone gathered around to call him out.
Now, to be fair, roasting someone’s personal appearance over an opinion is completely unfair but Twitter gon’ Twitter.
Peep the hilariously petty Jermaine Dupri roast fest on the flip.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.