Everybody’s Calling Jermaine Dupri Out Over His Female Rapper Comments & It’s So So Petty

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 10

Jermaine Dupri Vs. Everybody

Legendary mogul/child rapper whisperer Jermaine Dupri is currently getting DRAGGED to Hell and back over his spicy comments about female rappers in an eye-rollingly predictable reach for attention that sparked a poppin’ petty party where everyone gathered around to call him out.

Now, to be fair, roasting someone’s personal appearance over an opinion is completely unfair but Twitter gon’ Twitter.

Peep the hilariously petty Jermaine Dupri roast fest on the flip.

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678910
    Categories: Black Stories, For Discussion, For Your Information

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.