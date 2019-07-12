Bricks & Blouses: Funniest Reactions To Russell Westbrook Getting Traded To The Houston Rockets
By Bossip Staff
Hilarious Reactions To Russell Westbrook Getting Traded
After a solid decade of shooting 37 times/game and carrying bums on his back in Oklahoma City, blouse-y baller Russell Westbrook was shipped to the Houston Rockets where he’ll join the blouse-y Beard James Harden (who also shoots 37 times/game) in a genuinely shocking NBA development that left NBA Twitter in SHAMBLES.
Peep the funniest (and pettiest) reactions to Russy getting traded to the Rockets on the flip.
