Bricks & Blouses: Funniest Reactions To Russell Westbrook Getting Traded To The Houston Rockets

I can’t stop laughing at this. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤬🤬🤬🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/d4DAhcfMd7 — Rick Kamla (@NBATVRick) July 12, 2019

Hilarious Reactions To Russell Westbrook Getting Traded

After a solid decade of shooting 37 times/game and carrying bums on his back in Oklahoma City, blouse-y baller Russell Westbrook was shipped to the Houston Rockets where he’ll join the blouse-y Beard James Harden (who also shoots 37 times/game) in a genuinely shocking NBA development that left NBA Twitter in SHAMBLES.

Daryl Morey: “James, we traded CP3” Harden: pic.twitter.com/YH5CdbVCax — Rohan Katti (@rkattijr) July 12, 2019

