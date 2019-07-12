Taylor Bennett Performs “Singing the Blues” On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ With Some Help From femdot. [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Taylor Bennett & femdot. Perform For Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Chicago’s very own Taylor Bennett made his way to Los Angeles this week to stop by Jimmy Kimmel Live! for a performance of “Singing The Blues” with his collaborator and fellow Chi-Town native femdot.
Rocking some matching “BE YOURSELF” hoodies, these two stand in front of the crowd with a huge American flag behind them, perfect for this time of year. Check out the performance below:
