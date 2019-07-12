For Why? 50 Cent Brings Down The Property Value Of “Big Rich Town” With Remixed Version Featuring Trey Songz And A-Boogie [Audio]

50 Cent Featuring Trey Songz And A Boogie “Big Rich Town” Remix

Many people are really looking forward to the final season of 50 Cent’s STARZ crime drama POWER, present company included.

Part of that anticipation is not only the final farewell to Ghost, Tommy and company, it’s hearing the sulty sounds of bald-headed R&B legend Joe belt out the hook of a generation “They say this is a big rich towwwwwnnnn…”

Inexplicably, Fofty has chosen to remix the classic intro and he’s asked Trey Songz and A-Boogie With The Hoodie to join him in the desecration.

Yeah. Naw.