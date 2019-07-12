Disney Cancels The Premiere Of ‘Descendants 3’ After Cameron Boyce’s Death

Descendants 3 Premiere Gets Canceled In Honor Of Cameron Boyce

Disney announced on Thursday that they have canceled the red carpet premiere for Descendants 3 after the untimely death of actor and star Cameron Boyce.

“We’re proud to be part of Cameron Boyce’s legacy by showcasing his talents on screen but we are canceling the red carpet premiere event for Descendants 3 and instead, The Walt Disney Company will make a donation to the Thirst Project, a philanthropic organization to which Cameron was deeply committed,” Disney said in a statement.

The red carpet was originally scheduled for July 22. The Thirst Project is a nonprofit organization that aims to work with young people to end the global water crisis.

Boyce passed away suddenly on July 6 after suffering from an epileptic seizure at his California home at the age of 20.

Disney concluded, “With permission from the Boyce family, Disney Channel will dedicate the telecast of Descendants 3 in Cameron Boyce’s memory.”