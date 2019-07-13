Lamar Odom Reportedly “Disappointed” & “Embarrassed” After Being Dropped By Ice Cube’s Big3 League For Not Being In Shape
- By Bossip Staff
Lamar Odom Embarrased After Being Dropped From The Big3 League
According to TMZ Sports, Lamar Odom expressed that he was “extremely disappointed” after being cut from the BIG3 basketball league and even more upset that he had to get the news from social media and not Ice Cube.
“I respect @icecube & the other league executives, however, I am extremely disappointed with the way that this has been handled.”
“Besides the embarrassment, it’s disappointing to read on IG that this decision had been made, especially without sharing it with myself or my manager.”
“The Rhode Island game that is happening tomorrow was the game I have been looking forward to the most as many people know that this is where it all started for me.”
