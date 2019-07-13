Lamar Odom Reportedly “Disappointed” & “Embarrassed” After Being Dropped By Ice Cube’s Big3 League For Not Being In Shape

Lamar Odom Embarrased After Being Dropped From The Big3 League

According to TMZ Sports, Lamar Odom expressed that he was “extremely disappointed” after being cut from the BIG3 basketball league and even more upset that he had to get the news from social media and not Ice Cube.

“As most of you have heard, the @thebig3 decided to deactivate me for the remainder of the 2019 season,” 39-year-old Odom ex-NBA champion.

“I respect @icecube & the other league executives, however, I am extremely disappointed with the way that this has been handled.”

“Besides the embarrassment, it’s disappointing to read on IG that this decision had been made, especially without sharing it with myself or my manager.”

“The Rhode Island game that is happening tomorrow was the game I have been looking forward to the most as many people know that this is where it all started for me.” Odom acknowledges that he wasn’t in the best shape for the first game of the season, but wanted more time to get back into shape, and was hoping to showcase his talents in 4th game this weekend in Rhode Island, where his college basketball career began.

Despite his issues with being cut, Odom thanked Ice Cube and the BIG3, and said he’s rooting hard for the league to grow. He also praised Cube for being “the only black male owning a sports league in the USA, just let that one sink in for a moment.”