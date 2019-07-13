Shawn Rhoden, The Reigning “Mr. Olympian” Has Reportedly Been Charged With 1st Degree Rape

2018 Mr. Olympia Has Been Charged With Rape

According to TMZ , 2018 Mr. Olympia & bodybuilding star Shawn Rhoden has been charged with 1st degree rape in Utah after allegedly sexually assaulting a female bodybuilder in 2018.

Cops in Salt Lake City reported that the 44-year-old Rhoden assaulted the accuser after she visited him in his hotel room in Oct. 2018. The unidentified woman told cops she viewed Rhoden as a mentor.

Things reportedly went south during the visit after the woman claims Rhoden forced himself on her. She claims he eventually stopped and let her leave the room.

Authorities say the woman went to police and they collected evidence from her body that tested positive for Rhoden’s DNA.

Rhoden was charged with felony rape, object rape and forcible sexual assault.