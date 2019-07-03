Contempt: Janky Judge Incredulously Lenient On Teen Rape Suspect From “Good Family” Because He’s “Destined For Good College”

Judge Rules Teen Rape Suspect Won’t Be Tried As Adult Because He’s From “Good Family”

AmeriKKKa hates women. That much is painfully obvious. The following story just reinforces that fact and will likely be used as the impetus for millions of women to make their voice heard at the ballot box next year.

According to DailyMail, a New Jersey Judge is rightfully being raked over the hottest coals that social media has to offer for inexplicably showing a nauseating amount of leniency towards a teenage rape suspect who we have no doubt is as white as the finest Bolivian cocaine.

Judge James Troiano refused to allow the teenager to be tried in adult court, saying the claims were not a ‘traditional case of rape’ and that the boy had not shown ‘calculation or cruelty’. He even complained that the victim had not been told about the ‘devastating effect’ that a full adult trial would have on the boy.

Yes, the poor boy, not the poor rape victim. B-b-b-b-but wait, it gets worse!

After both had been drinking, he allegedly filmed himself having sex with her in a darkened room, then sent a text saying: ‘When your first time having sex was rape’.

Despite all the evidence against the boy named only as G.M.C., this is what the judge had to say to prosecutors who argued that this crime was indeed intentional and cruel:

On the boy, he said: ‘Do I believe that it shows in any way a calculation or cruelty on his part or sophistication or a predatory nature? No, I do not. ‘This young man comes from a good family who put him into an excellent school where he was doing extremely well.’ Mentioning the boy’s role as an Eagle Scout, the judge continued: ‘He is clearly a candidate for not just college but probably for a good college. His scores for college entry were very high.’

After ruling that the rape suspect would not be tried in adult court, the judge’s asinine decision was overturned in an appeals court.

This is the type of ruling that only another rapist would hand down. Someone needs to dig into this judge’s past…