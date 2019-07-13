No Shock There: Border Patrol HBIC Carla Provost Was A Member Of Racist Facebook Immigrant Hate Group

Border Patrol Chief Carla Provost Was Part Of Racist Facebook Group

According to The Intercept, Carla Provost, chief of the Border Patrol, was quick to get her righteous indignation on when news broke that there was a racist Facebook group called “I’m 10-15” (10-15 is agency code for “aliens in custody”) for agents who wanted to spew their unfiltered hate toward immigrants seeking asylum in America.

“These posts are completely inappropriate and contrary to the honor and integrity I see — and expect — from our agents day in and day out,” Provost said in a statement. “Any employees found to have violated our standards of conduct will be held accountable.”

Thing is, Provost was/is full of s#!t because SHE was one of those employees who violated the standards and needs to be held accountable.

She was named head of the agency in August 2018, three months later she left an innocuous comment in response to an agent questioning how she got such a high ranking position so fast. The obvious problem is that in her response she acted as if she knew nothing about this group that she was obviously a member of.

Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., chair of the House Homeland Security Committee, sent a letter to the DHS Inspector General’s office last week specifically requesting that investigators examine whether Provost and Acting DHS Secretary Kevin McAleenan knew about or had previously addressed the problem of government personnel posting “violent, racist, misogynistic comments and pictures” in the “I’m 10-15” group. “This is why I have requested a full investigation into this matter,” Thompson said in a statement to The Intercept, after being informed of Provost’s participation in the group. “We need to know who in CBP leadership knew about these deplorable groups, when did they find out, and what action they took, if anything.”

Provost and anyone else in this group needs to be fired, but we won’t hold out breath…