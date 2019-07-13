Watch What Happens Live: Keke Palmer Talks Working With Cardi B, Her Thoughts On ‘Surviving R Kelly,’ And More [Video]

Keke Palmer On Working With Cardi B & Her Thoughts On Nene Leakes

Keke Palmer stopped by Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live recently to chop it up with Andy Cohen about anything and everything.

While she was in the hot seat, Keke talked about working with Cardi B and Jennifer Lopez on the upcoming movie “Hustlers” and says that Cardi B taught her some dance moves. She also shares her thoughts on the R. Kelly docuseries “Surviving R. Kelly,” saying what her experience was when he mentored her at the start of her music career.

Check out a couple clips from her time on the show below: