Corey Got A Big Ol’ Butt: Kris Jenner And Her Heavy Hipped Honey Swirl It Up In The South Of France

- By Bossip Staff
Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble Yacht

Source: SplashNews / Splash News

Corey Gamble Is Having A Hot Boy Summer With Kris Jenner

Corey Gamble is currently having the time of his life yachting the South of France with his cougar love thang Kris Jenner.

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble Yacht

Source: SplashNews / Splash News

We’re proud of Corey out here having his hot boy summer and embracing bold colors — birthing hips and all!

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble Yacht

Source: SplashNews / Splash News

Corey and Kris were photographed hitting up Eden Roc for lunch before returning to their vessel. Check out more photos below:

Categories: Coupled Up, Elsewhere In The World, For Your Viewing Pleasure

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.